GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IT and Industries Special Chief Secretary responds to allegations about Telangana delegation’s meetings in US

Updated - August 08, 2024 11:25 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 11:23 am IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Special Chief Secretary, IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan responded to the allegations about Telangana delegation’s meetings in US.

Special Chief Secretary, IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan responded to the allegations about Telangana delegation’s meetings in US. | Photo Credit: Handle @CPRO_TGCM on X

Special Chief Secretary, IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, who is in the U.S. along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reacted to the allegations levelled by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and said there was no need for any apprehension as he would follow due diligence in tabling the agenda as a thorough professional.

BRS alleges nepotism in striking deal with Swachh Bio; claims Revanth’s brother is a Director  

In a video posted on ‘X’ handle of the CPRO to CM, he said that the present visit was going great with the CM getting valuable insights into trade and investments and also understanding how global leadership happens to make Telangana a preferred destination.

He said some questions were being raised about the meetings and the outcomes but as a professional who has been doing similar work for the past 10 years, he would not put anything on the agenda without due diligence. “There is no need for such apprehensions as our reputation and professionalism is at stake. We will never let it down,” he said without mentioning the allegations levelled by the BRS.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.