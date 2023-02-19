ADVERTISEMENT

ISTA meet in US discuss quality seed issues

February 19, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

President of International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) K. Keshavulu, who is also the Managing Director of Telangana State Seed Development Corporation and Director of Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority, highlighted the need for effective seed quality assurance systems for global food security. Speaking at the concluding session of ISTA governing board meeting in Washington, the US, on Saturday, Mr. Keshavulu said quality seed was essential for boosting agriculture production in the times of ecological changes around the globe. He spoke about the seed industry in India, with special emphasis on Telangana and the seed bowl initiatives of the State government. ISTA meeting decided to hold its annual meeting of 2023 in Verona, Italy, in May-June, governing board meeting of 2024 at Buenos Aires, Argentina, and centenary celebrations in Cambridge, the UK.

