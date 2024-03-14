GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Issued notices to Bantia, Imperial Gardens, other function halls: SCB informs High Court

March 14, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board on Thursday said that it had issued notices to Imperial and Bantia Gardens along with other function halls as per the directions of the High Court issued three days ago in a PIL petition.

In a compliance report submitted before a Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, the SCB also stated that it had passed on a resolution on December 17 of 2021 over noise pollution and issued notices to 12 function halls in their area to ensure they had followed provisions of the law in the matter.

Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan, placing on record a copy of the written instructions on the matter, that a circular had been issued by the government following the Bench’s directions in the taken up PIL petition. All the owners of the function halls located in Hyderabad city were instructed to strictly follow the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules-2000, Environment (Protection) Act-1986 and Hyderabad City Police Act-1948 Fasli.

They were directed to ensure programmes being convened at their function halls do not result in disturbing public peace and tranquillity. They government made it clear to them that, in case of violation of any of the above rules, action would be initiated against them under Sections 268, 278, 290 and 291 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 133 of Criminal Procedure Code and under Section 2 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act-1981.

The Bench instructed the officials to ensure the circular is enforced, and file an action taken report by April 15 when the matter would be heard again.

