ADVERTISEMENT

Issue Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu FTL notification after hearing objections: HC

Published - September 25, 2024 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to ensure final notification earmarking the Full Tank Level limit of Ramanthapur ‘Pedda Cheruvu’ was issued within six months.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao passed this order adjudicating a writ petition filed by a retired professor of Osmania University in 2005. The petitioner wanted the HC to instruct the government to check illegal encroachments in buffer zones of 532 lakes and 200 gardens, including the water body in Ramanthapur.

The bench directed the authorities to hear objections, if any, from people about the buffer zone and FTL area of the water body and issue final notification demarcating proper area of Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu in six months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US