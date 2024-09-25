GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Issue Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu FTL notification after hearing objections: HC

Published - September 25, 2024 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to ensure final notification earmarking the Full Tank Level limit of Ramanthapur ‘Pedda Cheruvu’ was issued within six months.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao passed this order adjudicating a writ petition filed by a retired professor of Osmania University in 2005. The petitioner wanted the HC to instruct the government to check illegal encroachments in buffer zones of 532 lakes and 200 gardens, including the water body in Ramanthapur.

The bench directed the authorities to hear objections, if any, from people about the buffer zone and FTL area of the water body and issue final notification demarcating proper area of Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu in six months.

September 25, 2024

