Issue of persons displaced by proposed Gouravelli Reservoir solved; work begins

December 09, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Almost after one year, the issue of persons displaced by the Gouravelli Reservoir has been resolved with MLA V. Sateesh Kumar and Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil holding discussions with the oustees in several phases and convincing them to surrender their lands to the government.

The reservoir works commenced on Friday at the project site while oustees received cheques from the officials at Husnabad Revenue Divisional Office (RDO). According to sources some 10 villagers received cheques to the tune of ₹6 lakh each.

Some of the oustees were agitating for the past one year demanding that the government to pay a compensation of ₹8 lakh, double bedroom houses, extending R&R package for some 100 families which went missing in the list and paying compensation also for vacant space in their houses in the village.

During last year cases were registered against some farmers and some were kept in jail for some time when they cordoned off the house of MLA at Husnabad and clashes erupted between farmers and TRS activists.

As some of the oustees surrendered and accepted the compensation offered by the officials, other oustees also remained silent and the officials began work on the reservoir.