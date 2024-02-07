Issue new ration cards immediately, Kishan Reddy tells State govt.

February 07, 2024 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy has demanded that the Congress Government immediately start issuing fresh ration cards to the eligible people.

Addressing different meetings at Ameerpet village in Ranga Reddy as part of the party’s ongoing countrywide campaign of interacting with the villagers, the Minister pointed out that the previous BRS government had not issued a single fresh ration card in the last 10 years and people had a lot of expectations from the current government which had made tall promises in the name of guarantees.

“People of Telangana are waiting for the promised houses, ration cards and pensions, but there is no clarity on the financial commitment for these schemes. It is clear that the government is planning to go for fresh loans, which will only lead to fresh financial crises,” he asserted.

Mr. Kishan Reddy exuded the confidence that the BJP would do well in the Lok Sabha elections winning all the 17 seats, including defeating Majlis Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad constituency.

“Most of the people in the country are for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be re-elected for the third term as the Congress is nowhere in the picture. The Modi government is for the welfare of the farmers and has taken several measures for their welfare like giving fertiliser subsidy, power sans cuts and financial assistance,” he explained.

When farmers complained about higher prices being charged for fertilizers, the Minister immediately called up the Agriculture Secretary and requested him to take appropriate action.

Later, interacting with the party’s cadre, Mr. Kishan Reddy exhorted them to reach out to every villager to explain about the Central government schemes. The cadre should ensure that at least 25 persons in each polling booth joined the party targeting those who had been inactive in other parties.

Social welfare hostels

Meanwhile in a separate issue, the BJP women’s wing president M. Shilpa Reddy has demanded the government take a hard look at the condition of the social welfare hostels in light of the death of two girls allegedly committing suicide in Bhongir Yadadri district. The hostel was in horrible condition lacking basic amenities and most hostels continued to be housed in private buildings, she added.