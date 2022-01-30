Issue job notifications, says Revanth

TPCC chief condemns attack on Youth Congress leaders

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao fulfil the electoral promise of giving ₹3,016 monthly allowance to all jobless youth in the State while asking him to refrain TRS workers from attacking on Youth Congress workers on the unemployment issue.

“When demanded that the poll promise be honoured, the government was illegally arresting the Youth Congress workers and implicating them in false cases,”, he said. He demanded that the State Government immediately issue the notification to fill over 1.91 lakh vacancies in various departments.

The ruling party TRS leaders were getting frustrated when the Congress activists exposed the fact that job notifications were not issued in the last seven years and the promise of unemployment allowance of ₹ 3, 016 remained unfulfilled.

The TPCC chief said Ranga Reddy district youth president Ravikanth Goud was attacked when Youth Congress activists went to submit a petition to local MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy. Similarly, the local police personnel in Jadcherla broke the leg of a Youth Congress leader Srinivas Naik when an attempt was made to submit a memorandum on the unemployment issue.

He said the party would continue to put pressure on the government for job notifications and unemployment dole and demanded withdrawal of fake cases registered against Youth Congress workers and their immediate release.

Congress, if voted back to power in the next elections, will ensure that the tribal children develop equally with the rest of the society, the TPCC chief said.

He was addressing a meeting of tribals after attending the Nagoba festival in Keslapur village in Adilabad district in the wee hours of Sunday.

He praised the Mesarams clan of Gond tribes for setting an example across the world by preserving the Tribal traditions.

Later, he felicitated Padma Sri awardee Gussadi Kanaka Raju. MLA Seethakka and other Congress leaders were present.