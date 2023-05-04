May 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The round-table conference organised by Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) has demanded that the government make disaster relief as a policy decision instead of one-time assistance to the farmers suffering losses due to untimely heavy rains and hailstorms.

In order to provide relief amount directly to accounts of tenant farmers as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the government should immediately direct the field-level officials of the Agriculture Department to register the names of the tenant farmers and their bank accounts without fail. It also wanted the government to issue crop insurance notification immediately for Kharif 2023.

The round-table was organised by the RSV here on Thursday and attended by Prof. Kodandaram of TJS, M. Kodanda Reddy of Congress, S. Malla Reddy (All India Kisan Sabha), Akunuri Murali (Social Democratic Forum), B. Chandra Reddy (Telangana Rythu Sangham), Koteswara Rao (AIKMS), Bhikshapati (AIKMS), Somidi Srinivas (Telangana Rythu Sangham), Meera Sanghamitra (NAPM), Prof. Aribandi Prasad Rao, Prof. Aldas Janaiah, Somasekhar Rao (Confederation of Indian Farmers’ Associations), P. Shankar (Dalit Bahujan Front), Dr.Raghavachari (Palamuru Adhyayana Vedika), Ambati Nagayya (Telangana Vidyavantula Vedika), R.Venkat Reddy (Social Democratic Forum), Prof. Kurapati Venkata Narayana & Prasad Rao (Samajika Telangana Front).

It has observed that though harvested paddy started reaching procurement centres from the first week of April, procurement started only a week ago and is still running at a snail’s pace. Due to negligence of the government, thousands of tonnes of paddy got wet and was washed away, causing serious loss to the farmers. All the grain should be purchased immediately at MSP irrespective of the moisture content, they urged.

“Procurement centres should be expanded and arrangements made to prevent the grain from getting wet. Permanent construction of procurement facilities should be done for the future. Disaster relief should also be extended to farmers who suffered crop losses during 2022 Kharif season. They should be registered across the State as per the High Court order. Compensation should also be given to farmers who are inundated by backwaters of Kaleswaram project. A comprehensive, farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme through public sector mechanism is needed from 2023 Kharif onwards. For this, crop insurance notification should be issued immediately,” said the participants at the round-table.

“Bank loans of rain-affected farmers should be rescheduled, allowing repayment in installments — with no additional interest burden. Following Reserve Bank guidelines and court judgments, the government should implement conversion of farmers’ private loans to bank loans. In order to ensure justice to tenant farmers, the Land Licensed Cultivators Act, 2011 should be implemented across the State and identity cards given to all tenant farmers. Only then will the 22 lakh tenant farmers in Telangana be able to avail government support systems like crop loans, crop insurance, disaster relief and Rythu Bandhu,” opined speakers at the meeting.

It was also decided to meet Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy and submit a memorandum in this regard.