01 January 2022 22:44 IST

Telangana High Court has instructed the State government to issue appointment orders to candidates who appeared for selection test of 151 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors in criminal courts of the State.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tuakramji issued this direction to the government after hearing a PIL petition seeking filling of the posts. The bench made it clear that the government should comply with the direction within a week. A compliance report should be filed, it said. Government counsel informed the bench that the process of selection was complete. The government was verifying antecedents of candidates.

Verification of the background of nearly 30% selected candidates was over. Counsel sought time for verification of the antecedents of the remaining candidates.

Soon after finishing the background verification process, the appointment orders would be issued, he told the bench.The matter was posted for January 7.