Issuance of driving licence with QR code begins in Telangana

12 February 2022 00:47 IST

Seeks to bring about uniformity in such documents

The Transport department has recently begun issuing updated driving licences which are in accordance with the latest stipulations seeking to bring about uniformity in such documents.

According to sources in the department, a key change in the new driving licence is the inclusion, on the reverse side of the card, a QR code. A QR code contains data which is stored in a square shaped grid of differing patterns.

Also on the reverse side of the card is the type of vehicle for which the licence has been issued, code, the issuing State, date of issue, and vehicle category, among others.

The obverse side of the card remains largely the same with the position of the chip and photograph of the license holder at the same position. The colour of the new card is a shade of blue.

According to a Transport department official, apart from the addition of a QR code, most of the changes are minor and cosmetic, but are intended to bring about uniformity of such documents across the country. “The MoRTH (Ministry of Roads Transport and Highway) gives specifications based on the latest technologies. The latest update is the QR code on the card. The chip on the card has existed since 2013,” the official said.

