ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ rolls out in Mahabubabad

MAHABUBABAD DT.

02 March 2020 23:22 IST

Exhibition bus to tour schools to raise awareness about India’s tryst with space tech

Space on Wheels, a mobile exhibition unit of ISRO, is taking the space research organisation’s story to schoolchildren in the district.

The bus exhibition kick-started at GHS-Mahabubabad on Monday and will tour six places over the next two days — Mahabubabad, Kuravi and Dornakal on Tuesday and Maripeda, Danthlapally and Thorrur on Wednesday, said district education officials.

The specially-designed bus will halt at various schools across the district to raise awareness among students about India’s tryst with space technology and story of scientists who made it happen.

Spacecraft models

“The bus houses scaled-down models of ISRO launch vehicles and spacecraft so that students can easily grasp the principles behind them. There are facilities to screen short films on the space theme,” said science communicator V. Gurunadha Rao.

‘Space Museum on Wheel’, models of launch vehicles (SLV, ASLV, PSLV, GSLV), satellites (polar and geostationary), Vikash Engine, Cryo stage, RLV-RD, NAVIC, ISRO extra planetary missions etc., are also exhibited inside the bus. “Some of the models are self explanatory using interactive command base software,” Mr Rao added.

The bus is one of six such arranged by ISRO as part of the celebrations to mark the birth centenary of Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme.