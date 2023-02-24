ISRO-VSSC to conduct two test launches of unmanned simulated crew module this year

February 24, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Scientists at ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram have made plans to conduct two test launches of the simulated unmanned crew capsule around year end before placing an unmanned space vehicle in orbit.

VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair said in an exclusive interview that the full-size Simulated Crew Module (SCM), made by Hyderabad-based Manjira Machine Builders, would be tested for all parameters, simulating the actual crew escape module in terms of mass, size, moment of inertia, centre of gravity and others using the same materials.

“This is a complex manufacturing process and a key development for the manned mission. It is very significant for Ganganyaan because all other hardware is ready. The actual crew module will of course be a double-walled construction with inner wall pressurised and all welded to accommodate three astronauts. The module will be part of the overall escape system built over this with its own motors and electronics,” he said.

The SCM will be taken to VSCC, where it will be fitted to the launch vehicle and other systems. The escape system will have a tall solid motor in an aerodynamic shape to help separate it from the launch vehicle and carry it away from its range and altitude when the mission is aborted. The module also has three 25-metre parachutes to bring it safely to the ground.

“The abort missions are tests to check if the crew can escape if anything goes wrong during the launch ... The system is tested at ‘transonic’ zone, where there are subsonic-supersonic air flows (above and below the speed of sound) around 60 km into the sky,” Dr. Nair said.

He said that the next two unmanned simulated missions with the escape vehicles need not be completed to begin the trials for the unmanned space mission. The crew module being tested can be reused. It, however, depends on the damage to the hull due to entry of sea water.

Several other systems are being developed indigenously, including the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT) and life-support systems. Once proven in unmanned missions, these will decide the time frame for the manned mission. “Russian-made multi-layered fabric spacesuits are the only material being imported as it is a proven technology and it is a must during flights into space and on return journey,” he said.