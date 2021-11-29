Isolation of air passengers with positive results at TIMS

If any international passenger coming from at-risk countries tests positive for coronavirus after landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, he or she will be isolated at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli. Samples collected from the passengers with coronavirus will be sent for genome sequencing. Their contacts too will be traced.

Two floors have been earmarked for the passengers with positive test results to ensure that other COVID patients at the government hospital do not have any contact with them. Testing of the passengers has begun at the airport located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Though there are no direct flights from the current list of countries where Omicron was detected, passengers might come to RGIA through connecting flights.

“Airlines have to inform us if any passenger is coming from the at-risk countries to RGIA through connecting flights,” said sources.