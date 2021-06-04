Isolation centre gets oxygen concentrators worth ₹2L

KHAMMAM

04 June 2021 20:58 IST

Hyderabad-based Sundarayya Vignana Kendram has provided oxygen concentrators worth ₹2 lakh to Bodepudi Vignana Kendram (BVK)-run isolation centre for the benefit of COVID-19 patients.

The oxygen concentrators were handed over to BVK manager Y. Srinivasa Rao here on Friday. CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao and others were present.

An ambulance service for COVID-19 patients was launched at the BVK centre with the support of Subandha Foundation. The ambulance was flagged off by CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Wednesday.

The BVK has been providing free food and healthcare services to the needy COVID patients at the isolation centre with the help of various NGOs and philanthropists.