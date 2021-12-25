ISO certificate for Siddipet integrated market

HYDERABAD

25 December 2021 19:40 IST

For the first time in the State, the integrated vegetable and meat market in Siddipet received the ISO certificate. This was handed over to market committee chairman Pala Sairam by Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao at a programme held at the district headquarters on Saturday.

The Minister also inaugurated the first vermi-compost shed at the market yard.

And to make it convenient for drivers and hamalis working at the market yard, Mr. Rao gave different area names to the sheds.

