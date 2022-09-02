ISKCON plans ₹200 cr. temple on city outskirts

State govt. urged to allot 25 acres of land

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 02, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has requested the State government to allot 25 acres land on the outskirts of the city for the construction of a massive Radha Krishna temple with an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.

A delegation of ISKCON representatives called on Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy here on Friday and submitted a representation seeking allotment of land in Sangareddy district on regular lease basis. They explained to the Minister that the complex would also have a residential school, old-age home and a cow shelter.

The temple is being designed as an added attraction to Hyderabad and as an abode to believers in Krishna philosophy. The Minister assured the delegation that he would take the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Endowments V. Anil Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna and other officials were present while ISKCON Vizag city president Sambadas Prabhuji and other representatives of ISKCON submitted the representation to the Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app