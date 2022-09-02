ISKCON plans ₹200 cr. temple on city outskirts

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has requested the State government to allot 25 acres land on the outskirts of the city for the construction of a massive Radha Krishna temple with an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.

A delegation of ISKCON representatives called on Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy here on Friday and submitted a representation seeking allotment of land in Sangareddy district on regular lease basis. They explained to the Minister that the complex would also have a residential school, old-age home and a cow shelter.

The temple is being designed as an added attraction to Hyderabad and as an abode to believers in Krishna philosophy. The Minister assured the delegation that he would take the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Endowments V. Anil Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna and other officials were present while ISKCON Vizag city president Sambadas Prabhuji and other representatives of ISKCON submitted the representation to the Minister.