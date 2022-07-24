ISC results out

Anam Aamer and Aluganti Samskruthi of NASR School topped this year’s ISC Board Examination with 97.25%.

While Anam scored a 100% in Political Science, Aluganti Samskruthi and Gungun achieved the same in fashion designing and Mansi Agarwal in mathematics.

School Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed congratulated the students and teachers for the outstanding results.

Even Johnson Grammar School had announced that they got 100% success yet again in ISC Examination. Sruthi Rajpurohit of commerce stream secured the highest with 96.5% marks and Sangu Manikesh of science secured the highest with 95% marks.