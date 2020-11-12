ISB’s third edition of Deccan Dialogue on Nov 16

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020 07:58 IST

The third edition of the Deccan Dialogue is scheduled to be held on November 16.

The event is being organized by the Indian School of Business in partnership with the External Affairs Ministry with the theme – “Crisis and Cooperation – Imperative in times of the pandemic”- and the event would be conducted on virtual platform. The Deccan Dialogue is an annual flagship event of the ISB aimed at promoting multi-stakeholder conversations on various aspects of diplomacy and the country’s external engagement.

The event would bring together policy makers, representatives from business, diplomatic and strategic community, media, and academia on a common platform, to engage and deliberate on emerging aspects of diplomacy and development. The objective of the current edition is to explore ways and means to address the crisis through various diplomatic efforts of cooperation and talk in detail on the pertinent issues faced by the world.

The focus would be on the post Covid-19 scenario. “What could be some better strategies to address future global healthcare challenges? How do we build a self-reliant India?” would be among important questions that would be discussed during the conclave.

The dialogue will have participation from various business leaders, CEOs, Professionals, Students, Government Officials, among others. The meeting to be held on a virtual platform would be inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who would also deliver the keynote address. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri would participate in the valedictory session.