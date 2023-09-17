ISBM official, others held for selling fake educational certificates

September 17, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

An assistant manager of the Indian School of Business Management (ISBM) along with five others was arrested for procuring and selling fake educational certificates of various universities.

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar, along with Saroornagar police unearthed the racket.

Police said that they nabbed Mohammed Afroz, 34, assistant manager of ISBM, along with Kadari Manikanta, 25, Yelati Ratna Kishore, 30, Shahbaaz Ali Khan, 30, Putlagari Susheel Kumar, 30, and Avucherla Balakrishna, 25. Meanwhile their suppliers from Delhi, identified as Ashu and his gang, are currently at large.

Police said that Afroz used to collect information of dropouts and failed students who visited his workplace in ISBM, Banjara Hills, for attending other courses, and offered them fake certificates and other documents to get a visa to the United Kingdom, the United States, and other foreign countries.

Officials seized 64 fake certificates, including B. Tech, B.Sc and B.Com certificates from Calorx Teachers University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sabarmati University in Ahmedabad, Arni University, Himachal Pradesh, Sangai International University, Manipur, State Board of School Examinations, Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Tamil Nadu, Board of School Education Hubli, Karnataka.

The gang was selling fake certificates to students between ₹1 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh.

“Mohammed Afroz came into contact with one Ashu alias Saddam of Delhi who supplies fake educational certificates of various universities. As per the confession of Afroz, so far he has provided fake educational certificates to 40 to 50 students by collecting money,” said the police.

On Friday evening, based on a tip off, the SOT, LB Nagar Zone team along with Saroornagar police apprehended the gang and seized the fake certificates from their possession.