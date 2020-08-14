ISB unveils portal on indicators of India’s economy

Effort to help policy makers bring economy back on path of recovery

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched a portal that brings together several high-frequency indicators (HFIs) of India’s economic recovery.

The launch of the portal — https://indiadataportal.com/jsi — as part of the JumpStartIndia@ISB project is to facilitate a meaningful, real-time analysis of patterns of economic recovery. It will provide visual insights into important indicators at daily or monthly frequency in near-real-time and at district or State-level, a release from ISB on Thursday said.

Speaking at the launch, executive director of Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB Ashwini Chhatre said: “as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced lockdown, we are identifying and monitoring selected parameters that indicate change in the level of economic activity on the ground at a high spatial resolution. This would help governments and policymakers in their plans and decision making to get India back on track of economic growth in post COVID scenario.”

From fertilizer sales, trade in agricultural commodities, registration of new businesses, registration of different types of vehicles, digital transactions and payments and demand for wage labour under MGNREGS, the HFIs provide a range of data on multiple aspects of the economy.

The information is sourced from public agencies to the extent possible. According to the release, the JumpStartIndia@ISB programme aims to tie-up with State governments and agencies to help and support their efforts towards recovery of economic growth.