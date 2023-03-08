HamberMenu
ISB roped in as knowledge partner for G-20 Education Working Group

March 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been roped in as a knowledge partner for the G-20 Education Working Group (EWG) by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

ISB will provide research and thought leadership support to NSDC, which is a body under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in the broad area of future of work. It will also aid in creating knowledge collateral for the G20 EWG that in addition to original research, will draw on two webinars and a seminar, the business school said in a release on March 7.

The webinars on ‘Megatrends shaping the future of work’ and ‘Foundational skills and lifelong learning’ will culminate in a skills exhibition that will host all G-20 nations in Bhubaneshwar.

“We hope to leverage ISB’s track record as one of the country’s most productive research institutions to articulate the trajectory of future of work, identify skill gaps, and develop analytical frameworks,” said Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, Executive Education and Digital Learning and Professor of Information Systems at ISB.

