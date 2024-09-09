GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISB ranks sixth in LinkedIn top MBA programs 

Published - September 09, 2024 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian School of Business (ISB) ranked six globally in the LinkedIn top MBA 2024 programmes, based on data that examined the career outcomes of MBA alumni worldwide on the platform. The evaluation was done on five key pillars — job placement, ability to advance, network strength, leadership potential, and gender diversity. The list ranks 100 business schools around the world that best set their alumni up for career success.

According to Deputy Dean (Academic Programmes and Digital Learning) at ISB Deepa Mani over 18,000 alumni of the institute are globally placed in various leadership roles.

