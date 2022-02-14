ISB programme tops India charts in two global MBA rankings 

Alumni from the PGP class of 2018 were surveyed for this year's ranking

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday said its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) has been ranked first among Indian business schools in two global MBA rankings.

The PGP has been ranked 32nd globally in the Financial Times Global MBA 2022 ranking and 11th globally in the Poets & Quants (P&Q) composite ranking of top international MBA programmes 2021-2022, ISB said in a release.

In the FT Global MBA 2022 ranking, ISB has been ranked number one in India and at the fourth place in Asia. Alumni from the PGP class of 2018 were surveyed for this year's ranking.

The P&Q, which also placed ISB at number one among Indian B-schools, ranks programmes based on data gained from popular and influential ranking sources. P&Q is an international media outlet that has established a reputation for well-reported stories on the graduate business education market, ISB said.

ISB deputy dean (Academic Programmes) Ramabhadran Thirumalai said: “the career progression of ISB students has always been inspiring... FT ranks us as number one globally in salary percentage increase, reiterating that ISB offers a fulfilling and rewarding career path”.