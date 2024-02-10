ISB model to be replicated for proposed Skills University in Telangana: Minister for IT Sridhar Babu

February 10, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Hyderabad

The proposed Skills University in Telangana will be on the lines of the Indian School of Business (ISB) with Tatas and four major industrialists from Telangana showing keen interest in investing to create a world-class institution.

Minister for Information Technology and Industries D. Sridhar Babu said the Skills University will be similar to the ISB and also create an ecosystem for world class institution that ISB brought to Hyderabad when it was established.

The Skills University will be linked to 10 skill centres across Telangana so that students take advantage of emerging technology to brighten their employment opportunities. “It will be a game changer in the new era when new skills have to be acquired by youngsters and also adapt them to get employed across the world.”

AI Conference in Hyderabad

The Minister said the government convinced the NASSOM to hold the Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference in Hyderabad and this was discussed during a meeting with them in Davos. Mr. Sridhar Babu and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy were in Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Conference recently.

Stating that AI had to be taken seriously and the government was keen to create an ecosystem where youngsters could pick up these skills and research in new areas of AI that would be part of life in future. “AI may force some jobs out with its power but it would also throw up immense employment opportunities as it grows. We have to be ready for that,” he said.

On the proposed AI city to be developed in Hyderabad in about 100 acres, he said it should be done before Uttar Pradesh sets it up. Uttar Pradesh has the advantage of being close to New Delhi but Hyderabad is the best destination leaving behind cities like Bengaluru also, he felt. The government plans to set up AI City inviting top global and national technology companies to establish their centres here.

