ISB Insights Forum 2024 to be conducted tomorrow

Published - November 13, 2024 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the annual ISB Insights Forum, a research-focussed symposium featuring academia, industry, and government leaders, will be held on its campus here on November 15.

Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to inaugurate the event and also share his insights at the inaugural session. The sessions will delve into subjects of corporate governance, rural development, productivity@work, artificial intelligence, financial inclusion and technology, and welfare programmes.

According to Deputy Dean (Faculty & Research) at ISB Sarang Deo, the forum will bring leaders and policymakers to bridge academic research and real-world application. Participants can expect actionable takeaways and conversations that will provide visitors with the tools and connections to shape the future of their field.

Some of the speakers at the forum include:

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Deputy Managing Director at NABARD Ajay Kumar Sood, Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority chairperson Karan Avtar Singh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Reliance Industries Limited) Savithri Parekh, Prithvijit Roy of Global AI Hub at Accenture, Principal PM Lead at Microsoft Trishna Shah, and Dean, Dean at ISB Madan Pillutla.

