ISACA invites participation for CommunITy Day on October 5

Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) Hyderabad chapter is all set to participate in the sixth annual worldwide day of volunteerism, CommunITy Day, on October 5. The professional association focused on IT governance, the Hyderabad Chapter will organise a blood donation camp at its Chapter office in Ameerpet, Secunderabad. The association, which has 225 chapters and over 180,000 members, marks CommunITy Day every year on the first Saturday of October through a diverse range of activities. This includes both in-person and virtual events and fundraisers to allow participants wide ranging options that work for them, wherever they are based.

“The ISACA community is committed to driving positive change in the industry, both locally and globally, and this is seen in the way members continue to show up for others,” said ISACA Chief Membership and Marketing Officer Julia Kanouse said. Citizens can register to ISACA Hyderabad Chapter volunteer project and track their CommunITy Day participation on https://engage.isaca.org/communityday.

