‘Is TRS responsible for violence in States ruled by BJP?’

June 18, 2022 18:30 IST

Centre urged to withdraw Agnipath, considering the large-scale opposition

A day after the unprecedented violence that took place at Secunderabad railway station here involving army job aspirants, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly for blaming it (TRS) for the violence, and sought to know whether BJP would take the responsibility for similar incidents in the States ruled by it.

The party requested the Centre to review the scheme and withdraw the four-year term specified for the selection of youth into armed forces. It was the irresponsible decision of the Centre that had made the youth take to streets across the country as other sections of people did in case of the three farm laws, demonetisation, Citizenship Amendment Act, Goods and Services Tax, amendments to SC, ST atrocities act and others, the party felt.

Terming the allegations of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay made against TRS baseless, Government Whip B. Suman and former minister D. Nagender, who spoke separately, said here on Saturday that lack of recruitment into army had created unrest among job aspirants and the violent incidents against the Agnipath scheme had taken place in 12 States.

They held the BJP responsible for the death of a Warangal youth in the violence and assured that the TRS would be stand by the family of the deceased, Rakesh. “Most of the youth who join the armed forces take the job as the god’s gift to serve the country and fixing only four-year term for the recruitment under Agnipath was aimed at only reducing the army pension burden”, Mr. Suman said and alleged that the Centre was trying to reduce even the Army into a business entity and a conspiracy to privatise the Army.

The TRS leaders termed the Friday’s incidents as unfortunate and suggested that the youth fight against Agnipath in a peaceful way and warned the BJP that the days of people revolting against the Centre as they were doing in Sri Lanka were not far away.

Mr. Nagender suggested that the BJP not let any mother in the country grieve for her son like Rakesh’s at least on the 100 th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben by withdrawing Agnipath.