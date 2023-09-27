Is the Governor fit to hold the post, asks KTR after rejection of MLC nominations

September 27, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has reacted strongly to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s rejection of two individuals who participated in the movement for statehood to Telangana for the MLC posts in the nominated quota, on the grounds that they have political background and are unfit to be nominated as MLCs.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday with Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana by his side, he asserted that the State Cabinet had every right to nominate persons it deems fit. “I am asking the Governor through media whether she’s fit to hold the post — from being the BJP State president in Tamil Nadu till she was appointed as Governor in Telangana — if political background is the criteria,” Mr.Rama Rao said.

He sought to know how different yardsticks would apply in different States and to the Centre in the matter of nominating individuals to either Legislative Council or Rajya Sabha by the governments concerned. He remarked that Governors appointed by the Narendra Modi government were acting undemocratically as if they were agents of the Centre in States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Mr.Modi could change the name of Rajpath to Kartavyapath to shed the colonial feeling, why can’t he do away with the Governor system introduced by the colonial rulers,” Mr.Rama Rama asked. Giving examples of those nominated by BJP and Congress governments to Rajya Sabha and Legislative Councils, he asked whether or not Jyotiraditya Scindia had a political background when he was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the Centre.

Similarly, two individuals in Karnataka — one heading a PCC committee till recently and another a member of the State Cabinet in the past — were also nominated to Legislative Council by the Congress government there, he pointed out. He stated that the BRS government would explore all possible options to recognise Mr.Sravan and Mr.Satyanarayana appropriately.

Responding to a question on the likelihood of injustice to southern States with the delimitation of constituencies in 2026, the BRS working president said it would be nothing but punishing the best performing States. On the prospects of several leaders quitting BRS, he said it was quite common during the election season for people to switch over from one party to another.

To another question, he remarked that Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy was the “most unfit Central Minister in the country” and it was he who “ran away to evade quitting as MLA” during the Telangana movement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.