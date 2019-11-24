Is protocol a right of elected representatives?

Every invitation has to follow protocol?

The tiff between Member of Legislative Assemby (MLA ) from Alair and Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha and Executive officer of Laxminarasimhaswamy temple at Yadadri Geeta Reddy goes on.

On Saturday, the supporters of the MLA lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi when he visited the temple to offer prayers along with other senior IAS officers. The complaint was that Ms. Reddy did not observe protocol to invite elected representatives to official programmes that took place at the hill shrine.

Ms. Reddy had invited the displeasure of the legislator on similar grounds in the past also.

The trigger for the latest complaint was the proposed inauguration of a ‘goshala’ of the temple at the hands of the Chief Secretary which, however, did not take place eventually.

The MLA was not invited for the occasion which did not go down well with her.

For the record, the Executive Officer said there was something or the other going on at the temple as part of ongoing construction works at the temple. All of them did not require invitees. Inauguration of sub-units at the temple will follow after the main function at the new shrine.

Designated doctors give duty a miss

Nizamabad Collector M. Ramamohan Rao made a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital on Saturday and found to his dismay that the assigned doctor in the emergency ward was missing and instead another one was on duty. Three doctors and a staff nurse at the maternity ward had also abstained. He ordered issue of show cause notices to all of them.

Such notices for unauthorised absence of doctors and para-medical staff of the hospital were issued in the past too but there was apparently no improvement.

Politics, power and surgical strikes

With a section of political commentators and analysts dubbing the Saturday’s developments in Maharashtra as the political surgical strike by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party’s local (Telangana) leaders appear to be heating up the political scenario in the State with their ‘spicy’ remarks. As part of his visit to Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district to attend a party meeting on Saturday State president of BJP K. Laxman suggested the people to defeat Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the ensuing municipal elections with a caution that one more electoral success would allow the TRS government to unleash it privatisation plans for Singareni Collieries on the lines of TSRTC.

Hoping that people would teach a lesson to TRS in the municipal elections, Mr. Laxman remarked that there would be a political surgical strike in Telangana too.

When will TSRTC staff strike end?

As the ongoing strike by the TSRTC employees crossed 50 days, all eyes are now on the Labour Commissioner’s decision on how the ongoing stalemate will be treated.

Dealing with a petition relating to the strike, the High Court asked the Labour Commissioner to decide whether or not to refer the dispute to the Labour Tribunal.

The court had set a two-week deadline for the Labour Commissioner to take a decision last week making the agitating employees as well as travelling public anxiously wait for amicable resolution of the impasse. But the key point here is whether the government takes an initiative in this direction and resolve the impasse or will it allow the strike to continue.

