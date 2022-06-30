Is Modi not pricked by falling ₹ value, asks KTR

He says it’s time to say “bye bye” to Modi, BJP

Working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has sought to know from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he is not concerned about the country’s falling image following the rupee rate plummeting to 79, the lowest ever, against the US dollar.

He reminded the Prime Minister that it was he (Mr. Modi), as Chief Minister of Gujarat, who had spoken about the country’s falling image and its economic vibrancy when the US$ conversion rate was approaching ₹50 mark. Mr. Modi had also flayed the then Congress-led UPA Government for increasing the domestic LPG cylinder rate to over ₹400 but he was silent now although the cylinder price had crossed ₹1,050. He said time was ripe for the country’s people to say “bye bye” to Mr. Modi and BJP.

Speaking at an event organised in the party office here where seven councillors and two co-option members of Kalwakurthy municipality, several sarpanches and others, all belonging to the Congress, were admitted to TRS he also reminded Mr. Modi that even after the 2014 election promise, the BJP Government had not given national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy.

On the two-crore jobs every year promise of the BJP, Mr. Rama Rao said when the country’s youth were asking about jobs and job security he was promising them jobs as security guards to those who get selected as Agniveers and serving the country for four years. He observed that the BJP had to answer on its election promise of getting back black money stashed overseas and depositing it in the bank accounts of the poor at the rate of ₹15 lakh each.

Explaining how the TRS Government had been taking care of the farming community with schemes such as 24×7 free power supply to agriculture pump-sets, investment support under Rythu Bandhu and others, he asked the farming community to think about the power supply position till 2014 and how it is after formation of Telangana State. He said Telangana was the only State in the country to provide 24×7 free power to agriculture.

Further, the TRS leader stated that against the contribution of ₹3,65,797 crore as tax revenue by Telangana to the Centre during the last eight years, the Central devolution to the State during the period was only ₹1,68,000 crore. Referring to a poster being displayed out the BJP’s office against TRS with a slogan “saalu dora, selavu dora” (enough landlord, bye bye landlord), he said the country had only one landlord now and that was Mr. Modi.

Party legislators G. Jaipal Yadav, M. Anand, B. Suman and K. Narayana Reddy, MP P. Ramulu, former minister J. Chittaranjan Das, and SC Corporation Chairman B. Srinivas attended.