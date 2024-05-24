Is Kishan Reddy brand ambassador of Congress, asks Jagga Reddy

TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy wondered whether Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was the brand ambassador for Congress for claiming that 25 BRS MLAs would soon join the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Union Minister should also reveal how many BJP MLAs are joining the Congress,” he asked at a press conference on Friday while charging that BJP had attained new degrees in encouraging defections across the country. “We welcome the intentions of Mr. Kishan Reddy who has perfectly read that BRS will be defunct and Congress will be strengthened.”

Mr. Reddy also asked BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to stop speaking about moral values in politics as it was laughable. The entire State knows how BRS had spoiled the political culture in Telangana, he said, and questioned KTR’s morality in alleging that the Congress government was threatening builders and businessmen.

“Perhaps KTR and BRS MLA Harish Rao are assuming that Congress was doing what they did during the BRS rule,” he said. By constantly peddling lies about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR is showcasing his lack of self-confidence and acknowledging the threat of being wiped out, he said.

The Congress leader also said that BJP’s decline was clearly seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public demeanour. The party cannot form the government at the Centre and in Telangana too, it will not be in the picture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.