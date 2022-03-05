‘Is it wrong to offer guest facility to one who worked in Telanagana agitation?’

BJP Mahadharna at Mahabubnagar against TRS

Former Lok Sabha member A.P. Jithender Reddy asserted that he did nothing wrong by offering guest facility to Munnuru Ravi, an accused in the murder attempt against Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud, stating that they would be offering these facilities to those who come to his residence. He made these comments while addressing a Mahadharna at Mahabubnagar on Saturday.

Mr Jithender Reddy wondered how it would be wrong to offer guest facility to someone who worked in Telangana agitation with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Munnuru Ravi has faced lathi-charge, was in jail and worked with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. Will it be wrong to offer shelter to such a person?” asked Mr. Jithender Reddy while addressing Mahadharna held at Mahabubnagar against alleged harassment by the government on Saturday.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao might have forgotten those who worked with him in Telangana. But I will never forget them who worked with me forever in life. Offering them guest facility and food is my duty and responsibility. We do offer food and shelter who ever comes to our house and we feel it as our responsibility,” said the former Lok Sabha member adding that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will be in farmhouse whereas he will be at Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad or New Delhi. and his doors will be open to everyone always.

Stating that he was abroad for 25 years and returned to India to serve people, Mr. Jithender Reddy said that he was always with people and he got defeated in elections because of leaders but by people.

The comments were significant when allegations were being made against Mr. Jithender Reddy as well in the murder attempt case.