Is Cabinet meet just to blame the Centre, asks BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to do self-introspection about his ruling in the State instead of blaming the Centre for every problem of the State.

In a media statement, senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy said the Cabinet meeting on August 11 seemed to have been dedicated to blaming the Centre without discussing the issues of the State. “Except for taking some decisions on some subjects, the Cabinet had failed to address the issues like the inundation of pump houses of Kaleshwaram, filling up of 82,000 vacancies in government departments, issues on Dharani, damage to crops and houses due to unprecedented floods, viral fevers, rising cases of COVID, construction of 2BHK houses and others have been ignored,” he charged.

He said people were not willing to be carried away by enhancement of Aasara pensions and they knew it was taken keeping in mind the byelection to be held in Munugode Assembly Constituency.

Mr. Reddy demanded action against the engineers who were responsible for the huge damage that occurred to the pump houses of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project which was taken up with a whopping cost of ₹1.30 lakh crore. “The Chief Minister did not admonish the officials responsible for this. Probably he may have to admonish himself as he claims to be the brain behind the project,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader said TRS MPs had joined hands with the opposition and wasted the valuable time of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha instead of raising issues concerning the State.