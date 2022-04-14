‘Is Bandi padayatra for increased fuel prices?’

TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman, Madhu Yaskhi Goud has wondered whether the BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay has taken up padayatra on the occasion of the Centre burdening the people with rising fuel and LPG prices affecting every section of society.

At a press conference here, he said all that the BJP achieved in the last 8 years was increasing attacks on Dalits and women apart from hitting the middle and lower classes with rising prices of fuel and essential commodities.

He also attacked the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao alleging that he had become a bigger dictator than Hitler. The CM is not moved by the suicides of farmers while indulging in political drama on paddy procurement. He said the dreams of Dr. Ambedkar can be realised only with Congress and time has come to drive away both the BJP and the TRS.