Is a police reshuffle on the cards?

03 January 2022 00:03 IST

It seems, even C.V. Anand wants to have his own team

Is Anand planning a new team?

Like every new boss, even Hyderabad’s new Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand wants to have his own team, but looks like he is not in a hurry. First, the new Kotwal wants to get a grasp of things before considering a major reshuffle in the commissionerate. However, it is learnt that immediate changes might take place in the rank of sub-inspectors and a few inspectors posted at key police stations in the city. It won’t be a surprise if a key officer opts out to go to a different wing of Telangana police following the change in the helm of affairs.

A few days ago, Anand gave assurance to his force that the reshuffle would be unbiased and everyone will get the opportunity to work in each wing.

Fuel purity and surety

Fuelling credibility to the petrol pump owned and operated by Cyberabad Police, Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said that fuel dispensed at their outlet stands for purity and surety. When a journalist asked DCP (Balanagar zone) Sundeep Gone about issues of pilferage in the petrol pump at the annual press meet recently, Mr. Raveendra grabbed the mike and doled out the promise of fuel purity before the former replied.

He further said that no one need to harbour any doubts about the product quality, quantity and purity and people were welcome to get petrol from their outlets at Gachibowli and Mailardevpally. “I assure you 100% purity,” he quipped. Everyone broke into laughter.

Setting a bad precedent

COVID appropriate behaviour is found to be heading southwards if New Year celebrations, mass gatherings, including marriages of the family members of those in the high echelons of power, witnessed during the last few days, are any indication. Irrespective of the government imposing restrictions on rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings, Hyderabad witnessed several events where these curbs had no bearing. What’s worse, a key Health official, who keeps on preaching COVID norms, had no respect for the curbs as his family organised a wedding by pulling out all stops! On top of it, tracing and testing norm appears to be on the back-burner as the number of samples tested every day is below 30k.

(Abhinay Deshpande and B. Chandrashekhar)