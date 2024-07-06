Irrigation Minister Uttam requests for greater local intake at NALSAR University

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy requested NALSAR University to consider a greater intake of local students in the university and recalled how the previous Congress government had introduced 20% reservation for local students at NALSAR University.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the Capital Foundation Society’s annual awards and lecture at NALSAR University of Law on Saturday. The event was attended by Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, NALSAR University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao among others.

Recalling his long association with NALSAR since its establishment, Mr. Reddy stated that the university was emerging as the country’s top law school and promised full support for its continued growth on behalf of the State government.

Expressing the Telangana government’s high regard for the judiciary, he said a world-class High Court complex of global standards was coming up on 100 acres of land at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. The foundation stone has already been laid, and the new High Court complex will be ready soon. Further, he assured Chief Justice Alok Aradhe that excellent court facilities would be built at all levels across Telangana to support the crucial pillar of democracy.

Renowned environmentalist K. Purushotham introduced the Capital Foundation while former Supreme Court judge Justice A.K. Patnaik delivered the welcome address. The annual lecture on “Technology, Law, and Humanity” was delivered by Dr. Venkataramani.

The Minister also launched a basic course on the “Indian Constitution” in Telugu. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and NALSAR University of Law’s Chancellor Justice Alok Aradhe released Justice Leila Seth’s book “We, the Children of India, The Preamble of our Constitution” in Telugu, translated by Shridevi Muralidhar and published by EMESCO Books.

