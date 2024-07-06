ADVERTISEMENT

Irrigation Minister Uttam requests for greater local intake at NALSAR University

Published - July 06, 2024 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking at the Capital Foundation Society’s annual awards and lecture at NALSAR University of Law on Saturday.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy requested NALSAR University to consider a greater intake of local students in the university and recalled how the previous Congress government had introduced 20% reservation for local students at NALSAR University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the Capital Foundation Society’s annual awards and lecture at NALSAR University of Law on Saturday. The event was attended by Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, NALSAR University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao among others.

Recalling his long association with NALSAR since its establishment, Mr. Reddy stated that the university was emerging as the country’s top law school and promised full support for its continued growth on behalf of the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing the Telangana government’s high regard for the judiciary, he said a world-class High Court complex of global standards was coming up on 100 acres of land at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. The foundation stone has already been laid, and the new High Court complex will be ready soon. Further, he assured Chief Justice Alok Aradhe that excellent court facilities would be built at all levels across Telangana to support the crucial pillar of democracy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Renowned environmentalist K. Purushotham introduced the Capital Foundation while former Supreme Court judge Justice A.K. Patnaik delivered the welcome address. The annual lecture on “Technology, Law, and Humanity” was delivered by Dr. Venkataramani.

The Minister also launched a basic course on the “Indian Constitution” in Telugu. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and NALSAR University of Law’s Chancellor Justice Alok Aradhe released Justice Leila Seth’s book “We, the Children of India, The Preamble of our Constitution” in Telugu, translated by Shridevi Muralidhar and published by EMESCO Books.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US