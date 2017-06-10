Irrigation Minister inspects canals

Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said canals under the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) would be cemented and bunds strengthened at the earliest.

The minister was inspecting canals in Warangal rural district and Mahabubabad district on Saturday.

In Warangal urban district, he inspected the canal near Palivelpula. An estimated ₹ 80 crore would be spent for strengthening the SRSP canal system.

‘Prepare plans’

He wanted the officials to prepare detailed plans for the purpose. MP P. Dayakar, MLAs Vinay Bhaskar, A Ramesh and E Dayakar Rao, Mayor N Narender, joint collector S Dayananad, executive engineer Pochaiah, and RDO Venka Reddyaccompanied the minister.

The Irrigation Minister visited Rayaparthy and Wardhannapet mandals and inspected work under the Sri Ram Sagar Project Phase II.

He said efforts were made to supply 7,000 cusecs of water through Sri Ram Sagar Project canals.

Mr Harish Rao said once the Kaleswaram and Medigadda projects got completed, Telangana would be a fertile state and Warangal would benefit first.

The Telangana government was leaving no stone unturned to empower farmers. . In addition to huge spending on irrigation projects, the government had provided free power for nine hours to farmers. By May 15 next year, each farmers would get a financial benefit of ₹4,000 per acre for two acres towards investment as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The minister later visited Mahabubabad district and inspected the ongoing work on SRSP.

Civil supplies corporation chairman P Sudarshan Reddy, MLA Shankar Nair, ZP chairperson G Padma, and Telangana Rashtra Samiti party district president T Ravinder Rao were also present.