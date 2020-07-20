Irrigation department rechristened as water resources ministry

HYDERABAD

20 July 2020 23:33 IST

Continuing the reforms in different sectors to make their functioning and performance accountable and transparent, the State government has decided to bring in all divisions of the Irrigation department under one roof rechristening the department as Ministry of Water Resources on the lines of the Central government.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the importance that was being given to the Irrigation department in the light of the State turning out to be one of the leading producers of agriculture products in the country. The growth in the sector, which was subject to neglect over the past few decades, was of paramount importance to the State in view of the growing importance and priority to the Irrigation department in the present context.

The significant improvement in the utilisation of water resources which ultimately propelled the State to occupy the rank among the top states in the country mandated restructuring and decentralisation of the Irrigation department. The government was prepared to sanction 1,000 posts for the department, if needed, to ensure that there was no interruption in maintaining the services beneficial to farmers as it was key to fulfilment of the government’s vision to ensure 1.25 crore acre ayacut in the State.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials on the scope for overhaul of the Irrigation department to ensure that the government’s vision of irrigating 1.25 crore acre of land in the coming days would come to fruition as soon as possible. The officials led by Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar and Special Secretary in the CMO Smitha Sabharwal submitted draft of the outlines encompassing the measures that would be need to restructure the department in line with the changing requirements.

The Chief Minister was particular that the officials should be ready with action plans to ensure that the State could effectively harness water from the Krishna and Godavari in tune with the allocation made. He suggested some changes in the draft prepared by the department on its restructuring asserting that the government was spending all resources to ensure fulfilment of the promise of providing water to 1.25 crore acres in the State.

The Chief Minister made clear that different wings in the department would cease to exist forthwith and asserted that the government was committed to create as many local divisions as possible. Chief Engineers would be heading local areas while the jurisdiction of the executive and deputy engineers in the department has to be finalised. The Chief Engineer would have jurisdiction over the projects, reservoirs, canals and tanks in the respective areas and steps should be taken to delimit the areas under the limits of the ;particular Chief Engineers and they would be entrusted with the responsibility of preparing project reports relating to the resources under their jurisdiction.

Mr. Rao directed the officials concerned to identify the existing posts under the purview of each division and the number of additional posts that would be required. The department should maintain accurate data pertaining to the existing posts of the engineers-in-chief in addition to finalising operation manuals at different levels.

Steps should also be taken to construct guest houses at major project sites as also the camp offices for the Chief Engineers in their respective jurisdictions.