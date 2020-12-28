Irrigation department revamped in Telangana

19 territorial units created; 945 new posts in department

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday unveiled the revamped structure of Irrigation Department wherein the departmental functioning across the State was divided into 19 territorial units.

Different wings of the department like small, medium and major irrigation were all merged and brought under a single umbrella. They will function under the supervision of a Chief Engineer in each of the 19 units. In this context, it was decided that the posts of top officials in the department were also increased, said Mr. Rao at an official meeting attended by ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to government Rajeev Sharma, Principal Secreatary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and other officials.

The territorial units that were finalised were — Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Mulug, Sangareddy, Gajwel, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Wanaparthi, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Khammam.

Mr. Rao announced that the posts of Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) were increased from three to six and that of Chief Engineer (CE) from 19 to 22.

Sixteen of the 19 territorial units will be headed by Chief Engineers while the the posts in the remaining three will be upgraded to the rank of ENC. Three other ENCs will head general, administration and operations and maintenance wings.

Mr. Rao also said that 945 additional posts will have to be created due to the revamp. Apart from ENCs and CEs, the posts of superintending engineers will go up from 47 to 57, executive engineers from 206 to 234, deputy executive engineers from 678 to 892, assistant executive engineers from 2,436 to 2,796, technical officers from 129 to 199, assistant technical officers from 173 to 242, junior technical officers from 346 to 398, non-technical personal assistants from 31 to 45, office superintendents from 187 to 238 and record assistants from 134 to 205.

He asked officials to treat irrigation projects as top most priority of government. In a district-wise review of progress of irrigation projects, he asked officials to complete the barrage, pumphouse and canals of Chanaka-Korata project in Adilabad district by June 2021.

Tenders should be invited and works taken up on Kuppi project in Adilabad, Gattu project in Mahabubnagar and Nagamadugu lift-irrigation scheme in Jukkal of Nizamabad district. Work on construction of permanent river banks along Godavari in Warangal should be completed before rainy season next year.

He ordered survey for taking up a lift-irrigation scheme at Atchampet and sanctioned another lift-irrigation scheme at Huzurnagar.