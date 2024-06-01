GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Irrigation Circle Executive, two Asst. Engineers, surveyor in ACB net

Published - June 01, 2024 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An Irrigation Circle Executive Engineer and two Assistant Engineers from Ranga Reddy district were caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking bribes. Officials said of the total ₹2.50 lakh demanded, ₹1.50 lakh was accepted by the accused earlier, and they were nabbed while the remaining ₹1 lakh was being handed over. The surveyor from Gandipet MRO office was also nabbed for demanding ₹40,000 from the same complainant for conducting a survey.

The accused, K. Bhansi Lal, working as the Executive Engineer, was nabbed along with Assistant Engineers K. Karthik and H. Nikhesh Kumar. They were stationed at the Office of Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Circle, Ranga Reddy, situated in Red Hills, Hyderabad. P. Ganesh, the surveyor from MRO Office in Gandipet was caught by the ACB teams on Thursday. 

Complainant Bommu Upendranath Reddy was asked to pay ₹2.50 lakh to process and forward the NOC permission file for the construction of a building at Neknampur, Manikonda. The accused were nabbed at Red Hills for accepting ₹1 lakh, and the surveyor was caught at Gandipet while accepting ₹40,000, said the officials. 

In case of demand of bribes by any public servant, people were requested to contact the toll free number of ACB - 1064 for taking action as per law. 

