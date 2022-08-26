Ironman triathlon held

For the trio from the city, Sai Harsha, Pilli Srikanth and Ashwin Aiyangar, it was an experience worth remembering for a long time when they crossed the finish line in the recently-concluded Ironman 140.6 triathlon held at Nursultan (Kazakhstan).

For the record, Ironman 140.6 is one of the world’s toughest endurance races comprising three separate athletic disciplines — an open water swim of 3.8 km (2.4 miles), a road cycle ride of 180.2 km (112 miles) and a full marathon run of 42.2 km (26.2 miles) — to be completed one after the other with little or no rest between them, and within a cut off time of 16 hours and 30 minutes.

Once out after the gunshot, the athletes are on their own, be it their speed, their injury or a flat tyre. Getting ready to race in an Ironman 140.6 requires copious amounts of physical and mental strength, the athletes said.

Yes, it has been the result of year-long preparations often stretching eight to 12 hours on Sundays in addition to attention to regular life roles as pros and balancing family duties, the trio said.

Sai Harsha is an HR manager, Dr. Srikanth has an MD in homeopathy and is the director and consultant at Homeogenesis Homeopathy chain of clinics and Dr. Aiyangar is a consultant nephrologist and kidney transplant physician at Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad.

“Apart from regular training in the three disciplines, we need to concentrate equally on leading a disciplined lifestyle and focus on proper nutrition and strength training,” says Sai Harsha. He further adds that endurance sport is always a game of mind over matter.

“Age is just a number and if determined, one can explore one’s strength and inner potential at any age,” commented Dr. Srikanth.

Dr. Aiyangar says, the human body is the best machine made till date. It is extremely malleable and can be moulded the way one desires. The only magic ingredients necessary are scientific systems of training, persistence, dedication, and discipline.

“The most ecstatic moment was when I was in the last 50 metres to the finish line with the Indian Flag held in both hands. I heard the crowd cheering ‘Indiaaaa … Indiaaaaaa …’ and that built up a strange nationalistic emotion which helped push me through the end spurt, a feeling so surreal!” he explained.