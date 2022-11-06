Iron Age monuments in Telangana cry for attention

Several Iron Age monuments, or megalithic burial sites, dating back to 1000 BC are found endangered due to development activities in Telangana, archaeologist E. Sivanagi Reddy has noted.

Based on information provided by Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam convenor Sriramoju Haragopal and members A. Karunakar, Md. Nasaruddin and K. Gopal, the archaeologist examined the near-extinct Iron Age burial sites located on the outskirts of Varadarajapuram in Markook mandal of Siddipet district, and Kesavaram thanda in Muduchintalapalli mandal of Medchal district on Saturday.

“Until a few years ago, there was a good number of megalithic burials formed of huge boulders in circular plan and planted with huge stones in front of them known as Menhirs at Varadarajapuram. The team could find only one of late, and that too is collapsing. Same is the case with another Iron Age site located at Kesavaram thanda where the funerary monuments on both sides of the road are found slowly disappearing. This is leading to protohistoric evidence of the place being erased,” Mr. Reddy, who is the CEO of Pleach India Foundation, adds.

He has sensitised the local farmers on whose agricultural lands these monuments stand about their archaeological significance, and has appealed to them to preserve the sites for posterity.