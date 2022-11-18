‘IRL race is not Formula E’

November 18, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

HMDA has clarified that the Indian Racing League (IRL) race being held in Hyderabad on Nov.19/20 and Dec.10/11 is not a Formula E race. It is a Formula-3 equivalent, single seater motor racing championship where the drivers compete in single seater cars built by Italian constructor Wolf Racing using Aprilia engines on Friday. The IRL is being conducted on the same tracks that will be used for Formula E races next year and the trial races this weekend will help the readiness of the tracks for future races, said a press release.

