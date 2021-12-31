IRISET DG retires

Director General of Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering & Telecommunications (IRISET) S.K. Goel demitted office on superannuation after 38 years of railway service in various important positions on Friday.

He has been responsible for many new initiatives in training manpower in railways including introduction of blended learning and self-learning courses, upgrading learning resources and improved interaction with trainees.

Mr. Goel ensured strict implementation of COVID protocols even while continuing training of safety category staff. The institute had the distinction of training the highest number of trainees (6,686) from different corners in 2021.

IRISET under his leadership has set up laboratories for hands on skills of officers and supervisors on indigenously developed Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System) equipment, a press release said.