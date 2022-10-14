IRISET, AICTE to train engineering students on rly signalling

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 14, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) has signed up with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and engineering colleges to impart formal education on railway signalling and ‘KAVACH’ – Indigenous Automatic Train Protection System, to engineering students.

SCR in-charge general manager Anil Kumar Jain was told about this by institute director general Sudhir Kumar when he visited the facility, accompanied by Hyderabad divisional manager Sharat Chandravadan here, on Friday.

Mr. Jain reviewed the progress of important works targeted for completion in the near future like new technology items such as Long Term Evaluation (LTE), Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), electronic interlocking and so on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘KAVACH’ lab has been giving hands-on skills to the manpower from railways and private industries and is to be developed into a centre for excellence.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

IRISET has adopted innovative methods to train the railways manpower with a blended model of online and on-campus components, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app