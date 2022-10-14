IRISET, AICTE to train engineering students on rly signalling

Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) has signed up with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and engineering colleges to impart formal education on railway signalling and ‘KAVACH’ – Indigenous Automatic Train Protection System, to engineering students.

SCR in-charge general manager Anil Kumar Jain was told about this by institute director general Sudhir Kumar when he visited the facility, accompanied by Hyderabad divisional manager Sharat Chandravadan here, on Friday.

Mr. Jain reviewed the progress of important works targeted for completion in the near future like new technology items such as Long Term Evaluation (LTE), Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), electronic interlocking and so on.

The ‘KAVACH’ lab has been giving hands-on skills to the manpower from railways and private industries and is to be developed into a centre for excellence.

IRISET has adopted innovative methods to train the railways manpower with a blended model of online and on-campus components, said a press release.