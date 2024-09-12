IRCTC’s ‘Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ from September 14

IRCTC has announced a new tourist package namely “Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra” Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train starting from Vijayawada railway station. The train will cover famous Jyotirlinga destinations in northern and western parts of the country, while providing boarding/de-boarding facility at 16 important enroute stations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The trip commences from September 14 at 9 p.m. from Vijayawada railway station and will be on till September 25. The cost is — economy category (SL) ₹20,590, standard category (3AC) ₹33,015 and comfort category (2AC) ₹43,355, said a press release.

Boarding / de-boarding facility has been provided at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh; Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Jangaon, Bhongir, Secunderabad, Kamareddi and Nizamabad in Telangana; Dharmabad, Mudkhed Nanded and Purna in Maharashtra.

The train will cover important pilgrim places like Ujjain (Mahakaleswar & Omkareshwar), Dwaraka, Somnath, Pune (Bhima Shankar), Nasik (Triambakeshwar), and Aurangabad (Grishneswar Temple). The whole trip will be covered 11 nights / 12 days. It includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements (breakfast, lunch and dinner, both on-board and off-board), services of professional and friendly tour escorts, etc. Travel insurance and presence of IRCTC Tour Managers throughout the travel for assistance is provided in the journey, added the release.