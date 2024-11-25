IRCTC to launch Golden Chariot train next month, promises luxe experience

IRCTC will launch the operations of the ‘Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train’ this year in a new avatar offering world-class on-board accommodation with 13 double-bed cabins, 26 twin-bed cabins and one cabin for differently-abled guests. The train can accommodate up to 80 guests in its 40 cabins.

The train boasts of several on-board features and amenities such as renovated luxurious cabins with upholstered furniture, elegant drapery and attached bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of international brands etc.

Smart TVs with a variety of Wi-Fi enabled subscriptions have been installed in the cabins for on-board infotainment to the guests. The train is also equipped with CCTV cameras and fire alarm system for providing the guests with enhanced security.

For on-board recreation and relaxation of the guests, Golden Chariot has a dedicated spa, Arogya, equipped with modern workout machines for fitness enthusiasts. Two restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapak, will serve an array of international and local delicacies while Madira, the bar, will be stocked with the choicest of wines, beers and spirits. The fare is ₹4.53 lakh with 5% GST per passenger, including meals, drinks, sightseeing, guide etc.

As per schedule, Pride of Karnataka (5 nights/ 6 days) will start from Bengaluru on December 14, January 4, February 1 and March 6 covering Bandipur, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Goa and back to Bengaluru. Jewels of South (5 nights/ 6 days) will start from Bengaluru on December 21, February 15 and covering Mysore, Kanchipuram, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Cochin, Chertala and back to Bengaluru.

For more information about the train, its journey and offers, one can call 8585931021 or log on to www.goldenchariot.org or send an e-mail to goldenchariot@irctc.com for details, said a press release.