IRCTC launches tour packages to pilgrim, tourist sites

Trains originate from various cities in Telangana, AP

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a slew of tour packages to different pilgrim and tourist destinations to promote domestic tourism, originating from different cities of Telanagana and Andhra Pradesh. The details were issued at a press conference by group general manager D. Narasinga Rao.

Pilgrim special tourist trains include Vibrant Gujarat (SCZPSTT) covering places like Somnath - Dwarka - Nageshwar - Bet Dwarka - Ahmedabad - Statue Of Unity. The tour is from January 21 to 31 with boarding and deboarding at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundary, Samalkot, Tuni, and Visakhapatnam. The cost per head for standard category in sleeper class is ₹10,400 and comfort category in three-tier AC is ₹17,330. Accommodation will be in dharamshala halls and dormitories for non-AC passengers. For AC travellers, it will be in non-AC hotels on a twin or triple multi-sharing basis.

Fare includes morning tea/coffee, vegetarian meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and one litre drinking water per day, non-AC road transfers and sightseeing.

Bharat Darshan train package includes Gracious Goa (SCZBD-39) through Hampi from February 12 to 18 with boarding and deboarding at Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad. Standard sleeper class fare is ₹6,220 and comfort 3AC category is ₹8,090

Uttar Bharat Darshan with Mata Vaishno Devi tour will be conducted from March 19 to 27 covering Agra, Amritsar, Hardiwar, Mathura and Vaishno Devi. Boarding and deboarding stations are at Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Standard sleeper class fare is ₹8,150 and comfort 3AC is ₹10,400.

IRCTC rail tour packages from Hyderabad include ‘Govindam’ covering Tirumala, Tiruchanur and Tirupati, daily, with fare starting at ₹3,690 per person; ‘Poorva Sandhya’ covering Kanipakam-Srikalahasti-Tirumala-Tiruchanur daily for ₹4,930 per head; Coastal Karnataka covering Murudeshwara-Sringeri-Udupi, every Tuesday with fare upwards of ₹9,660 per person; Divine Karnataka covering Dharmashatala-Mangalore-Sringeri-Udupi, every Tuesday at ₹10,380 per person and Koffee with Karnataka covering Coorg-Mangalore, every Tuesday, for ₹9,230 per person.

There are also others like ‘Vijay Govindam’ from Vijaywada covering Tirumala-Tiruchanur-Tirupati, every Friday at ₹3,410; From Rajahmundry and Samalkot, every Friday for ₹3,690; ‘Saptagiri’ from Karimnagar, covering Kanipakam, Srikalahasti, Tirumala, Tiruchanur every Thursday, at ₹4,970 per person.

Package includes Tirumala Balaji Sheegra Darshan tickets for all Tirupati-bound packages, confirmed train tickets, hotel accommodation in AC rooms, all transfers in AC buses and sight-seeing with travel insurance but only breakfast is covered in food. Leave travel concession is available on all tour packages.

More details can be sought on 040-27702407/ 9701360701/ 8287932312/ 9701360675/ 0866-2572280 or by visiting ww.irctctourism.com. One can also call 1800-110-139 for centralised call centre enquiry.